Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese announces antisemitism taskforce, as synagogue firebombing investigation upgraded

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has announced an Australian Federal Police Special Operation Taskforce to combat antisemitism, after criticism from within and outside the Jewish community that the government has not done enough to deal with the escalating issue.

Following a meeting of cabinet’s national security committee, the prime minister faced the media on Monday afternoon flanked by Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw, the head of ASIO, Mike Burgess, the Attorney- General, Mark Dreyfus, and the Immigration Minister, Tony Burke.

Earlier in the day, Friday’s attack…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Planned UK-Gulf Trade Agreement Risks Implicating the UK in Labor Abuses
~ Middle East: Live updates from Syria and the wider region for 9 December
~ Chad: Authorities must release acquitted relatives of killed opposition leader and ensure fair trial rights for those sentenced
~ Senegal: Meet the feminist activist who raises community awareness and supports survivors
~ Unveiling the Antarctic ‘plastisphere’, a unique and potentially hazardous new ecosystem – new research
~ Mary: as a Biblical scholar, I can’t recommend this right-wing funded Netflix biopic
~ The Melbourne synagogue fire is being treated as a terror attack. Here’s why that matters
~ At first glance, Australia’s new treaty with Nauru seems to be a win-win. But questions remain
~ UN: Deploy New Haiti Mission to Restore Security
~ Argentina: Don’t Name Supreme Court Justices by Decree
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter