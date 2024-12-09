Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Labor Violations, Sexual Exploitation in Webcam Studios

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Rebecca Hendin for Human Rights Watch Webcam models in Colombia have reported abusive, unhygienic working conditions, and coercion to perform nonconsensual sex acts while working in studios which stream content on adult viewing platforms around the world.Most had never seen or signed the terms of service of any platform where they streamed, exposing them to wage theft and exploitation by studios.Adult webcam platforms should take action to protect studio models and immediately address abuses in supply chains.(New York, December 9, 2024) – Webcam models in Colombia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How death threats, job losses, and lack of protection affect whistleblowers in West Africa
~ Bashar al-Assad’s regime has fallen in Syria. How will this change the Middle East?
~ Newspoll returns to a tie after Coalition leads, but Labor has worst result this term in Resolve
~ As Australia’s giant trees succumb to fire or drought, we’re racing to preserve their vital genetic data
~ After 54 years of brutal rule under the Assads, Syria is at a crossroads. Here are 4 priorities to avoid yet another war
~ Life ‘out of nowhere’ at the ‘scraping of midnight’: two illustrious poets illuminate the times
~ Assad leaves behind a fragmented nation – stabilizing Syria will be a major challenge for fractured opposition and external backers
~ Should we give students awards at school?
~ Homelessness much worse than before COVID leaves agencies battling a perfect storm
~ Up to 40% of bushfires in parts of Australia are deliberately lit. But we’re not doing enough to prevent them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter