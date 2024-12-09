Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horror, myth and a feminist reworking of Thomas Mann: Olga Tokarczuk’s The Empusium defies classification

By Anthony Macris, Professor of Creative Writing, University of Technology Sydney
You’ve got to hand it to the Nobel Prize in Literature committee: its citations are masterpieces of brevity and precision. Entire lifetimes of tireless, painstaking effort, thousands of pages written over decades, are summed up in a statement of around 20 words.

The work of Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, the 2018 Nobel Laureate, is a case in point. The hallowed Swedish academy awarded her the prize “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
