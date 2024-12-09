Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A New Dawn for Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lies on the ground as a Syrian opposition fighter stands nearby, inside the Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria, December 8, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki (Beirut) - The government of Bashar al-Assad was overthrown on December 8, 2024 by a coalition of armed opposition groups, marking an end to over 50 years of Baath Party rule in Syria.Assad’s government committed countless atrocities, crimes against humanity, and other abuses during his 24-year presidency. These include widespread and systematic arbitrary arrests,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
