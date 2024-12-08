Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Market-driven approaches to plastic pollution won’t end inequalities – and waste pickers are speaking up

By Manisha Anantharaman, Assistant Professor, Center for the Sociology of Organisations, CNRS/Sciences Po, Sciences Po
To be truly fair, a global treaty on plastic pollution must tackle the inequalities at the heart of current recycling and waste management systems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Assad leaves behind a fragmented nation – stabilizing it will be a major challenge for fractured opposition and external backers
~ Syria: Historic opportunity to end and redress decades of grave human rights violations under President Assad must be seized
~ Bashar al-Assad’s regime has fallen in Syria. How will this impact an already fractured region?
~ Trump’s demonization of asylum-seekers undermines global protections — will Canada be complicit?
~ We can, and must, do more to protect students in higher education from the risks of post-COVID condition
~ What Roblox’s safety updates mean for its users
~ Community acceptance is key to developing shellfish farms in Canada
~ Share pledging is linked to higher corporate misconduct in China, study finds
~ Syria: We will continue to respond wherever we can, says UN aid chief
~ View from The Hill: Albanese announces more funding for Jewish security, labels synagogue firebomb ‘terrorism’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter