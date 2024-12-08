Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community acceptance is key to developing shellfish farms in Canada

By Megan Rector, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling
Ramón Filgueira, Associate Professor, Marine Affairs Program, Dalhousie University
Nova Scotia is Canada’s top seafood exporter — but in a province known for its seafood, shellfish production lags behind other maritime provinces. In 2022, Prince Edward Island produced over 21.3 thousand tonnes of shellfish while Nova Scotia produced only 1.3 thousand tonnes.

The province hopes that groups of pre-approved lease sites called Aquaculture Development Areas (ADA) could help increase production and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
