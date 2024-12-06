Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Honoring Haitian women challenging injustice and ushering in change in Haiti and beyond

By Amnesty International
By Shayane Dalencourt-SimonHaiti Advocacy Fellow at Amnesty International #Haiti #FanmAyisien In the middle of the 16 days of activism against gender violence, we honor the defense done by women in Haiti and their pivotal role as the diaspora. Amid persistent crisis and colonial legacy in the country, and anti-blackness and anti-Haitian racism abroad, they keep […] The post Honoring Haitian women challenging injustice and ushering in change in Haiti and beyond appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
