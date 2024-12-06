Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: The tortuous path of women searching for the victims of enforced disappearance

By Amnesty International
Bogotá, 3 December 2024. Amnesty International is releasing its report Transforming pain into rights: Risks, threats and attack on women searchers in Colombia in Bogotá’s Teatro Colón. The report documents the reality experienced by the women who dedicate their lives to searching for the victims of enforced disappearance in Colombia, and the need for society […] The post Colombia: The tortuous path of women searching for the victims of enforced disappearance appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
