What we can and (still) can’t predict about earthquakes

By Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
At around 10:44 Pacific Time on December 5, a huge earthquake struck around 60 miles off the coast of California. The magnitude 7 quake triggered a tsunami alert for some cities in northern California.

Fortunately the potentially catastrophic wave never appeared and the warning was later rescinded. Although many people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
