Greenland is getting greener – helped by a mining company and a group of tree enthusiasts
By Adriana Craciun, Institute Associate at the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge, and Emma MacLachlan Metcalf Chair of Humanities, Boston University
Greening sounds good compared to deforestation, but in the Arctic, the expansion of plant life amplifies dangerous feedback loops and could harm the carbon-storing permafrost.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 6, 2024