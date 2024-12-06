Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greenland is getting greener – helped by a mining company and a group of tree enthusiasts

By Adriana Craciun, Institute Associate at the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge, and Emma MacLachlan Metcalf Chair of Humanities, Boston University
Greening sounds good compared to deforestation, but in the Arctic, the expansion of plant life amplifies dangerous feedback loops and could harm the carbon-storing permafrost.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
