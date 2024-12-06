Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imogen Heap’s AI revolution: how one British musician is shaping the future of music

By Paul G. Oliver, Lecturer in Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Edinburgh Napier University
Heap seeks to enhance her music and connect with fans in a way that challenges common fears about AI replacing human artistry and creativity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colombia: The tortuous path of women searching for the victims of enforced disappearance
~ What we can and (still) can’t predict about earthquakes
~ Greenland is getting greener – helped by a mining company and a group of tree enthusiasts
~ Syrians are torn between fear and hope as the frontlines rapidly shift
~ Generative AI is making traditional ways to measure business success obsolete
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married – report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ How authoritarian regimes are targeting critics abroad
~ Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement
~ A new global carbon trading market could be held hostage by speculators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter