Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrians are torn between fear and hope as the frontlines rapidly shift

By Ammar Azzouz, British Academy Research Fellow, University of Oxford
The lightning-fast capture, by Syrian rebels, of large swaths of northern Syria, including the war-torn country’s second-largest city, Aleppo, and the strategically important city of Hama further south, is a body blow for the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The rebels are now pushing on further south towards my home city of Homs. When these cities fell to Assad – Aleppo fell in 2017 –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
