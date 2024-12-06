Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI is making traditional ways to measure business success obsolete

By Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Sankar Sivarajah, Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, Kingston University
Businesses are already being radically transformed by artificial intelligence (AI). Tools now exist that offer instantaneous, high-quality results in improving certain operations without the burden of high costs or delays. In fact, generative AI could completely upend the traditional ways that we measure success in business.

Generative AI refers to programs that produce high-quality text, images, ideas and even complex…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colombia: The tortuous path of women searching for the victims of enforced disappearance
~ What we can and (still) can’t predict about earthquakes
~ Greenland is getting greener – helped by a mining company and a group of tree enthusiasts
~ Imogen Heap’s AI revolution: how one British musician is shaping the future of music
~ Syrians are torn between fear and hope as the frontlines rapidly shift
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married – report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ How authoritarian regimes are targeting critics abroad
~ Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement
~ A new global carbon trading market could be held hostage by speculators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter