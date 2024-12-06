Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it

By Thomas Prehi Botchway, Senior Lecturer, University of Education, Winneba
Since Ghana returned to democracy in 1992, the country has held nine consecutive elections In all these elections ethnicity and religion have played a role, even though the country’s constitution bars the explicit use of social identities in party politics.

For the first time in over three decades, the 2024 elections had two politicians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
