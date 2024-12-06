Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How authoritarian regimes are targeting critics abroad

By Andrew Chubb, Senior Lecturer in Chinese Politics and International Relations, Lancaster University
Kirsten Roberts Lyer, Chair, Human Rights Program, Associate Professor, Central European University
The end of November marked the second anniversary of China’s “white paper” protest movement against COVID lockdowns in 2022. Triggered by a fire in Xinjiang that claimed ten lives, demonstrations inside China turned increasingly political. At one point crowds in Shanghai chanted for the president and Communist party general secretary, Xi Jinping, to step down.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married – report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement
~ A new global carbon trading market could be held hostage by speculators
~ The Crown of Thorns returns to Notre Dame after the ‘modern miracle’ of its rescue from the fire
~ What it’s really like to be ‘rescued’ from modern slavery
~ How primate eye tracking reveals new insights into the evolution of language
~ Going home for the holidays can be challenging if you’re a young trans person – here’s how to prepare
~ Five ways to make your daily walks even more beneficial
~ Protests, sectarian violence and a growing spat with India: Bangladesh’s new leaders are beset with challenges to its democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter