Human Rights Observatory

Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement

By Sarahleigh Castelyn, Professor in Performing Arts, University of East London
The word “choreography” comes from the ancient Greek χορεία (choreia) and γραφή (graphos). It means the writing of movement. In Motion in Stillness: Dance and the Human Body in Movement, presented by Vortic and Victoria Miro at the Victoria Miro in London, a group of painters and sculptures are taking that meaning literally.

The dancing that their works depict moves beyond the canvas of the painting, or the borders of the sculpture. Their choreography extends to the gallery’s visitors, moving around looking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
