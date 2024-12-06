Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Going home for the holidays can be challenging if you’re a young trans person – here’s how to prepare

By Kayden J Schumacher, PhD Candidate, Centre for Global Learning, Coventry University
The holiday season often conjures images of warmth, connection and celebration, especially for young people returning to the family home. This can be complicated if you are LGBTQ+, transgender or gender non-conforming.

Family members may hold certain religious, cultural or political beliefs that do not accept your identity. But even well-meaning family may struggle to adjust to calling you by a name or pronouns that differ from how they have known you previously.

Navigating family gatherings requires a delicate balance between vulnerability and self-preservation. By deciding…The Conversation


