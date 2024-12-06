Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protests, sectarian violence and a growing spat with India: Bangladesh’s new leaders are beset with challenges to its democracy

By Manoj Misra, Associate Professor of Sociology, Western Connecticut State University
Restoring democracy will be a tall order for the interim government as it grapples with security, economic and geopolitical crises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
