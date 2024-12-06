Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Love it or hate it, nonliteral ‘literally’ is here to stay: Here’s why English will survive

By Valerie M. Fridland, Professor of Linguistics, University of Nevada, Reno
Language changes because of how it finds itself most gainfully employed by speakers through time. So it’s OK to say “The movie literally blew my mind” and not mean it … literally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married – report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ How authoritarian regimes are targeting critics abroad
~ Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement
~ A new global carbon trading market could be held hostage by speculators
~ The Crown of Thorns returns to Notre Dame after the ‘modern miracle’ of its rescue from the fire
~ What it’s really like to be ‘rescued’ from modern slavery
~ How primate eye tracking reveals new insights into the evolution of language
~ Going home for the holidays can be challenging if you’re a young trans person – here’s how to prepare
~ Five ways to make your daily walks even more beneficial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter