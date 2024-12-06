Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen’s Houthis Still Detaining UN, Civil Society Staff

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A convoy from the United Nations and World Food Program crosses from Houthi-controlled areas to a government-controlled area to reach grain mills in an eastern suburb of Hodeidah, Yemen, February 26, 2019. © 2019 Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters Over the past six months, the Houthis in Yemen have arbitrarily detained and disappeared at least 17 United Nations staff as well as scores of employees of nongovernmental, civil society organizations, and private companies.Despite calls from the United Nations and governments for their release, the Houthis continue to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters – and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married – report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ How authoritarian regimes are targeting critics abroad
~ Motion in Stillness – compelling exhibition explores the art of dance and movement
~ A new global carbon trading market could be held hostage by speculators
~ The Crown of Thorns returns to Notre Dame after the ‘modern miracle’ of its rescue from the fire
~ What it’s really like to be ‘rescued’ from modern slavery
~ How primate eye tracking reveals new insights into the evolution of language
~ Going home for the holidays can be challenging if you’re a young trans person – here’s how to prepare
~ Five ways to make your daily walks even more beneficial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter