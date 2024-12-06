Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe readies for war as Russian rhetoric escalates

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Sweden is clearly taking Vladimir Putin’s repeated threats to escalate its current war in Ukraine with deadly seriousness. Households received a booklet recently detailing steps they could take to stay…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana elections: religion and ethnicity are key to voters - and political leaders know it
~ Rape is still rape even if you’re married - report finds some South African men don’t believe it is
~ Meet Namibia’s first female president-in-waiting, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
~ Rates of youth radicalisation are climbing in Australia and abroad. Here’s what to look out for
~ Mental health and motherhood: South Africa now has treatment guidelines, the trick will be to make them work
~ Children of the border: Uncovering the crisis of child labor and sexual exploitation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on Threats
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on International Law
~ After 65,000 years caring for this land, First Nations peoples are now key to Australia’s clean energy revolution
~ Plans to stabilise Earth’s climate rely on emerging carbon removal technology – we need to get moving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter