Human Rights Observatory

Rape is still rape even if you’re married - report finds some South African men don’t believe it is

By Zainonisa Petersen, Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
Benita Moolman, Associate Professor, lecturer and researcher in the African Feminist Studies Department, University of Cape Town
Nompumelelo Zungu, Strategic Lead, Human Sciences Research Council
Sexual violence, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), includes any sexual act or attempt to obtain sex through coercion, regardless of the relationship between the parties. This encompasses rape, unwanted sexual touching, and non-contact forms of sexual violence.

One of the factors that differentiates healthy intimate partner sex from violent sexual encounters is consent: the voluntary, ongoing agreement to engage in sexual activity. It is essential in every sexual act, regardless of relationship…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
