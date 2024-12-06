Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet Namibia’s first female president-in-waiting, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (72) is almost guaranteed a place in Namibian history as the first woman to become the president of the southern African nation of three million people.

At Namibia’s independence in 1990, “NNN”, as she is widely known, became a member of the national assembly. She has held several ministerial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
