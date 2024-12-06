Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rates of youth radicalisation are climbing in Australia and abroad. Here’s what to look out for

By Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
A new report from the Five Eyes nations details cases of young radicalisation across the western world. It emphasises the role parents can play in stopping it in its tracks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mental health and motherhood: South Africa now has treatment guidelines, the trick will be to make them work
~ Children of the border: Uncovering the crisis of child labor and sexual exploitation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on Threats
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on International Law
~ After 65,000 years caring for this land, First Nations peoples are now key to Australia’s clean energy revolution
~ Plans to stabilise Earth’s climate rely on emerging carbon removal technology – we need to get moving
~ Land of opportunity or bicultural nation? Twin visions of national identity face off over the Treaty principles
~ Kyrgyzstan: Defense Lawyer Held, Charged in Apparent Retaliation
~ Climate change is making Canada’s ice roads hard to navigate
~ Some people say they have a high pain threshold. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter