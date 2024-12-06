Mental health and motherhood: South Africa now has treatment guidelines, the trick will be to make them work
By Simone Honikman, Director of the Perinatal Mental Health Project; Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Saleha Suleman, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Mothers and pregnant women suffer from high levels of mental health problems in South Africa
About one in three women in the country experience depression and/or anxiety during pregnancy and the postnatal period up to one year after the birth.
For the first time, maternal mental health is now formally recognised in the country’s official blueprint for all matters relating to pregnancy.
The fifth edition…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 6, 2024