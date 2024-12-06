Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health and motherhood: South Africa now has treatment guidelines, the trick will be to make them work

By Simone Honikman, Director of the Perinatal Mental Health Project; Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Saleha Suleman, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Mothers and pregnant women suffer from high levels of mental health problems in South Africa

About one in three women in the country experience depression and/or anxiety during pregnancy and the postnatal period up to one year after the birth.

For the first time, maternal mental health is now formally recognised in the country’s official blueprint for all matters relating to pregnancy.

The fifth edition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
