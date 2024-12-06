Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Land of opportunity or bicultural nation? Twin visions of national identity face off over the Treaty principles

By Olli Hellmann, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waikato
The Treaty Principles Bill pits two ideas about national identity against each other – egalitarianism and biculturalism. But are they really mutually exclusive?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
