Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Defense Lawyer Held, Charged in Apparent Retaliation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Kyrgyzstan flag is raised at Ala-Too Square, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 3, 2022. © 2022 Vladimir Voronin / AP  (Bishkek, December 6, 2024) – Kyrgyzstani authorities should immediately release Samat Matsakov, a criminal defense lawyer known for representing government critics and opponents who have been politically targeted, Human Rights Watch said today. Matsakov was detained on November 29, 2024, and the following day a district court in Bishkek ordered that he be held in pre-trial detention for a month on charges of “large-scale fraud and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Children of the border: Uncovering the crisis of child labor and sexual exploitation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on Threats
~ OEWG: ICRC Statement on International Law
~ Plans to stabilise Earth’s climate rely on emerging carbon removal technology – we need to get moving
~ Land of opportunity or bicultural nation? Twin visions of national identity face off over the Treaty principles
~ Climate change is making Canada’s ice roads hard to navigate
~ Some people say they have a high pain threshold. Here’s why
~ Why is soccer fandom so linked to violence?
~ Mexico: Boom in organised crime making femicide invisible, local activist says
~ World News in Brief: Human rights in Ukraine, multilateralism gets airborne, enforced disappearances in Colombia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter