Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children of the border: Uncovering the crisis of child labor and sexual exploitation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

By Asfandiyar
At Torkham, a busy Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing, young children navigate heavy traffic, carrying burdensome loads. Their presence amid bustling trade highlights stark issues of exploitation, survival, and a precarious shadow economy.


© Global Voices -
