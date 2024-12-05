Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workplaces need to do a better job at supporting menstruating workers

By Meaghan Furlano, PhD Student, Sociology, Western University
Menstrual leave employment policies allow employees experiencing painful menstrual cycle-related symptoms or illnesses, such as dysmenorrhea (painful periods) and menorrhagia (heavy bleeding) to take time off work.

Traditionally, these policies have been sex-specific, targeting women or females. However, some companies have begun expanding their language to include “people with uteruses” or “menstruating employees.” This shift is significant, as research shows that sex-specific employment policies undermine gender…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico: Boom in organised crime making femicide invisible, local activist says
~ World News in Brief: Human rights in Ukraine, multilateralism gets airborne, enforced disappearances in Colombia
~ Afghanistan: UN condemns Taliban ban on women attending medical classes
~ Survey on AI finds most people want it regulated, but trust in government remains low
~ Planning for old age? Here’s what the aged care changes mean for you
~ How pop-up warnings and chatbots can be used to disrupt online child sex abusers
~ An annual roadshow is helping kids from remote Australia realise their dreams of becoming a scientist
~ Friday essay: ‘A future of dust’ – Jeff Sparrow on Gaza and why, in evil times, writers have a responsibility to take sides
~ Funding research for economic return sounds good – but that’s not how science really works
~ ‘War on drugs has failed, completely and utterly’: UN human rights chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter