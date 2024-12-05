Tolerance.ca
An annual roadshow is helping kids from remote Australia realise their dreams of becoming a scientist

By Carla Eisemberg, Senior Lecturer in STEM Pathways, Charles Darwin University
Sarah Ruth Sutcliffe, Manager - CDU Radicle Centre, Charles Darwin University
“Miss, miss, can I play with your robot?”

The question comes from a young local school girl standing in front of our stall at Barunga Festival, 80 kilometres southeast of Katherine in the Northern Territory. She points at our broken robot. We are hot, tired and getting ready to pack up, and explain to her that it is no longer working.

She insists she would like to play with it anyway. So we concede. In five minutes, she has fixed it and returns a fully functional robot.

Not for the first time, we wonder about the new discoveries and innovations humanity is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
