Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘A future of dust’ – Jeff Sparrow on Gaza and why, in evil times, writers have a responsibility to take sides

By Jeff Sparrow, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne

We must ask for no references to Gaza/Palestine/Israel as it’s a very sensitive topic in our area. If these topics are included it drastically changes our risk management plans for events. Thus for safety and harmony we kindly ask the guest speakers avoid these topics and any questions about it that come up.

Sam Wallman and I received this message from our publicist, one day before an event at a suburban library about our coauthored book.

“Did they even read the damn thing?” Sam joked, as we strategised our response.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico: Boom in organised crime making femicide invisible, local activist says
~ World News in Brief: Human rights in Ukraine, multilateralism gets airborne, enforced disappearances in Colombia
~ Afghanistan: UN condemns Taliban ban on women attending medical classes
~ Survey on AI finds most people want it regulated, but trust in government remains low
~ Workplaces need to do a better job at supporting menstruating workers
~ Planning for old age? Here’s what the aged care changes mean for you
~ How pop-up warnings and chatbots can be used to disrupt online child sex abusers
~ An annual roadshow is helping kids from remote Australia realise their dreams of becoming a scientist
~ Funding research for economic return sounds good – but that’s not how science really works
~ ‘War on drugs has failed, completely and utterly’: UN human rights chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter