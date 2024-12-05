Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adults grow new brain cells – and these neurons are key to learning by listening

By Aswathy Ammothumkandy, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, University of Southern California
Charles Liu, Professor of Clinical Neurological Surgery, University of Southern California
Michael A. Bonaguidi, Associate Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, University of Southern California
Your brain can still make new neurons when you’re an adult. But how does the rare birth of these new neurons contribute to cognitive function?

Neurons are the cells that govern brain function, and you are born with most of the neurons you will ever have during your lifetime. While the brain undergoes most of its development during early life, specific regions of the brain continue to generate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The political eclipses the personal in Jasleen Kaur’s Turner Prize win
~ What your finger length might predict about your drinking habits – new study
~ Victorian Christmases were both thrifty and indulgent – try these DIY projects and yours could be too
~ Quick climate dictionary: what actually is a carbon footprint?
~ On climate change, the international court of justice faces a pivotal choice
~ Why children play the same game or watch the same show over (and over) again
~ How India’s Hindu nationalist rhetoric played a role in the violence at a Canadian temple
~ I research race in politics – Kemi Badenoch’s views on inequality should worry Black Britons
~ Nigeria Airstrike Victims Need Justice
~ Tanzania’s President Takes on Forced Evictions of Maasai Community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter