Adults grow new brain cells – and these neurons are key to learning by listening
By Aswathy Ammothumkandy, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, University of Southern California
Charles Liu, Professor of Clinical Neurological Surgery, University of Southern California
Michael A. Bonaguidi, Associate Professor of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, University of Southern California
Your brain can still make new neurons when you’re an adult. But how does the rare birth of these new neurons contribute to cognitive function?
Neurons are the cells that govern brain function, and you are born with most of the neurons you will ever have during your lifetime. While the brain undergoes most of its development during early life, specific regions of the brain continue to generate…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 5, 2024