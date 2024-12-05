Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quick climate dictionary: what actually is a carbon footprint?

By Anna Turns, Senior Environment Editor
A carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gases emitted by something. That might be a person’s lifestyle, a product’s supply chain, an organisation, or an activity. Everything from a banana to a ship has a carbon footprint.

In simple terms, it equates to the environmental impact that someone or something has.

To begin with, this term referred to just the carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions being released into the atmosphere. CO₂ is the most common greenhouse gas. But it’s not the only one. There are other gases that contribute substantially to climate change, such…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
