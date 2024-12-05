Tolerance.ca
Why children play the same game or watch the same show over (and over) again

By Javier Aguado-Orea, Senior lecturer in Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University
Diarmuid Verrier, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University
It’s a familiar feeling for many parents. No matter what you suggest, your pre-schooler just wants to watch that episode of Bluey again, never mind that it’s just finished playing. And at bedtime, it has to be a book you’ve read frequently enough to have developed a repertoire of specific voices for every character.

These deep and repetitive interests in a TV episode, game or topic may be frustrating to parents who just want to watch something different. But this repetition actually has great benefits for children’s learning and wellbeing.

One reason for this is what we…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
