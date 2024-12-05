Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How India’s Hindu nationalist rhetoric played a role in the violence at a Canadian temple

By Sheetala Bhat, Assistant Professor, Department of English, York University, Canada
The phrase ‘batenge toh katenge’ is a call to violence, not a call for unity, and therefore needs to be understood in terms of how rabid Hindu nationalism is covered and investigated in Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
