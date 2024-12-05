Tolerance.ca
I research race in politics – Kemi Badenoch’s views on inequality should worry Black Britons

By Michael Bankole, Lecturer in Politics, Royal Holloway University of London
Kemi Badenoch has become the first Black leader of a UK-wide political party. But her ascent is unlikely to translate into meaningful gains for Black Britons.

Badenoch’s record suggests she is uninterested in tackling the systemic barriers that hold back so many Black people in Britain. Instead, she actively champions the very structures that maintain racial inequality in the name of Britain’s supposed meritocracy.

Badenoch’s rise is partly explained by her positions on cultural issues, which appeal to the right of her party and may resonate with some socially conservative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
