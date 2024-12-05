Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria Airstrike Victims Need Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, center, with other community leaders at the grave side where victims of an army drone attack were buried in Tudun Biri village, Nigeria, December 5, 2023.   © 2023 AP Photo Kehinde Gbenga A year after a devastating airstrike accidentally killed 85 people during a religious celebration in Tundun Biri, in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, the state government has begun, as part of compensation efforts, to disburse funds to victims and implement some promised social and infrastructural projects in the community, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
