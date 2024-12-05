Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s President Takes on Forced Evictions of Maasai Community

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man herds his cattle to graze and find water in Ngorongoro district, Arusha region, Tanzania, on October 25, 2019.  © 2019 Nichole Sobecki / VII / Redux On December 1, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the establishment of two committees to address land disputes in the country’s northern Ngorongoro district, renowned for its wildlife. The first will investigate complaints made by residents; the second will examine the government’s “voluntary” relocations of residents from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area to Msomera village in Handeni, Tanga…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The political eclipses the personal in Jasleen Kaur’s Turner Prize win
~ Adults grow new brain cells – and these neurons are key to learning by listening
~ What your finger length might predict about your drinking habits – new study
~ Victorian Christmases were both thrifty and indulgent – try these DIY projects and yours could be too
~ Quick climate dictionary: what actually is a carbon footprint?
~ On climate change, the international court of justice faces a pivotal choice
~ Why children play the same game or watch the same show over (and over) again
~ How India’s Hindu nationalist rhetoric played a role in the violence at a Canadian temple
~ I research race in politics – Kemi Badenoch’s views on inequality should worry Black Britons
~ Nigeria Airstrike Victims Need Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter