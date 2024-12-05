Tolerance.ca
US: Agents Block, Mistreat Mexican Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People living in Mexico cross a temporary bridge to meet with relatives living in the U.S., during the 10th annual "Hugs not Walls" event on a stretch of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The brief family reunions are part of a campaign sponsored by the Border Network for Human Rights, an immigration rights group.  © 2023 AP Photo/Christian Chavez United States Border Patrol agents are denying asylum access to families fleeing violence in Mexico, treating them abusively and dismissively, and returning them to the country they fled…


