Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Lebanon wanted us gone … it was a risk to leave’ − Syrian refugees who fled Israeli bombs face hostility and uncertainty on return

By Jasmin Lilian Diab, Assistant Professor of Migration Studies; Director of the Institute for Migration Studies, Lebanese American University
For many of Lebanon’s 1.5 million Syrian refugees, temporary crossing back into their war-torn homeland was a risk they felt they needed to take.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana heads to the polls: why the economy is the biggest issue for many voters
~ Why did the French government fall and what happens next?
~ Avian flu virus has been found in raw milk − a reminder of how pasteurization protects health
~ Can you choose to believe something, just like that?
~ Bluesky isn’t the ‘new Twitter,’ but its resemblance to the old one is drawing millions of new users
~ Some black holes at the centers of galaxies have a buddy − but detecting these binary pairs isn’t easy
~ Long-standing American principle of birthright citizenship under attack from Trump allies
~ White and Black activists worked strategically in parallel in Detroit 50 years ago, fighting for civil rights
~ What is a self-coup? South Korea president’s attempt ended in failure − a notable exception in a growing global trend
~ Atlantic salmon need saving, but current conservation measures could do more harm than good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter