What is a self-coup? South Korea president’s attempt ended in failure − a notable exception in a growing global trend
By John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Joe Wright, Professor of Political Science, Penn State
There have been 46 attempted self-coups since the end of World War II – 80% have succeeded. So what went wrong for South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol?
- Thursday, December 5, 2024