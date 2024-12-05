Tolerance.ca
The end of Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour will be a loss for many – here’s how to handle it, according to experts and fellow fans

By Annayah Prosser, Assistant Professor in Marketing, Business and Society, University of Bath
Kate Woodthorpe, Reader in Sociology, University of Bath
After 149 shows across 53 cities in 21 months, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is finally coming to a close in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8 2024.

The tour has become a staple of popular culture and a crucial part of the lives of fans worldwide. An estimated 11 million tickets have been sold with a projected revenue of over US$2 billion (£1.57 billion). Even more have tuned in through fan livestreams, listened outside venues, or seen the official tour movie in cinemas and at home. But all that…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
