Human Rights Observatory

What does it take to build a peaceful society? The 3 golden rules that make a difference

By Stefanie Pukallus, Professor of Public Communication and Civil Development, University of Sheffield
What is a peaceful society? When peacebuilders or policymakers think about peace, they have to decide what they mean by it – what kind of society they are trying to build.

The answers to these questions will determine what is done to build peace.

In the process of finding the answers, communication between citizens is essential. But it has to be the right kind of communication. It shouldn’t amplify divisions or cause further conflict. Instead it should encourage the rebuilding of cooperative societies.

These ideas come together in a model I have developed and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
