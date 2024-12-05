Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Authorities must immediately release detained journalist and members of political opposition

By Amnesty International
The Rwandan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release eight political opposition members on trial for taking part in a training on non-violent action and campaign planning, as well as a journalist facing prosecution for planning to cover one of their events, Amnesty International said ahead of their trial hearing scheduled today. The eight politicians — […] The post Rwanda: Authorities must immediately release detained journalist and members of political opposition appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From grieving orcas to opposums playing dead: how animals respond to death – podcast
~ The cost of heritage: Notre Dame rises from the ashes, but will it remain free for all?
~ Ukraine: Flawed Legislation on Collaboration
~ Why are boys outperforming girls in maths?
~ Grattan on Friday: frustrated government can only bite its tongue as it waits on Michele Bullock
~ The government wants to create a new class of financial adviser for super fund members. Here’s why – and how it might work
~ Film Crew Stopped and Questioned in Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan
~ Killer Robots: UN Vote Should Spur Treaty Negotiations
~ How artists in exile are becoming a focal point for the Russian diaspora abroad
~ Amnesty International investigation concludes Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter