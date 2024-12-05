Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Flawed Legislation on Collaboration

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A statue of Themis, the Greek goddess of justice, near Kyiv's Court of Appeal. © 2024 Human Rights Watch Some provisions of Ukraine’s anti-collaboration legislation make it possible to criminally prosecute Ukrainian civilians for legitimate activities essential to civilian life in occupied areas.These provisions have led to unjust prosecution of many Ukrainian civilians.Ukrainian authorities should revise the legislation, in close consultation with civil society, to ensure compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law. The European Union should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
