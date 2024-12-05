Tolerance.ca
Trusted partner to the Pacific, or giant fossil fuel exporter? This week, Australia chose the latter

By Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Liam Moore, Lecturer in International Politics and Policy, James Cook University
Australia has long tried to be two things at once – a trusted friend to Pacific nations in a bid to reduce China’s influence, and a giant exporter of fossil fuels. This diplomatic tightrope has become increasingly hard to walk,…The Conversation


