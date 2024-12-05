Australians with disability are 4 times more likely to die early – often not due to their disability
By Yi Yang, Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
George Disney, Research Fellow, Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Kirsten Deane, Deputy Director, Melbourne Disability Institute, The University of Melbourne
People with disability die of conditions such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes at a much higher rate than the rest of the population.
