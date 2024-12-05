Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI weather models can now beat the best traditional forecasts

By Vassili Kitsios, Senior Research Scientist, Climate Forecasting, CSIRO
A new machine-learning weather prediction model called GenCast can outperform the best traditional forecasting systems in at least some situations, according to a paper by Google DeepMind researchers published today in Nature.

Using a diffusion model approach similar to artificial intelligence (AI) image generators, the system generates multiple forecasts to capture the complex behaviour of the atmosphere. It does so with a fraction of the time and computing resources required for traditional approaches.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
