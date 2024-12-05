Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Film Crew Stopped and Questioned in Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan

By Human Rights Watch
On December 1, police in Karakalpakstan, the autonomous republic of western Uzbekistan, briefly detained Russian blogger and film maker Aleksei Pivovarov, three members of his film crew, and their fixer, Feride Makhsetova, a local journalist at the independent news agency Hook Report. The group was escorted to the Nukus City Police station, where police questioned the group, confiscated their flash drives, and deleted their recordings. Click to expand Image Aleksei Privovarov speaks to the camera in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, December 1, 2024. © 2024 Private It’s been two-and-a-half…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government wants to create a new class of financial adviser for super fund members. Here’s why – and how it might work
~ Killer Robots: UN Vote Should Spur Treaty Negotiations
~ How artists in exile are becoming a focal point for the Russian diaspora abroad
~ Amnesty International investigation concludes Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
~ What is hindering the complete eradication of polio in Africa?
~ Arts Project Australia gives us a small revolution: art reflecting back at us what it is to live in contemporary Australia
~ Trusted partner to the Pacific, or giant fossil fuel exporter? This week, Australia chose the latter
~ Australians with disability are 4 times more likely to die early – often not due to their disability
~ Reflecting on 20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation
~ AI weather models can now beat the best traditional forecasts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter