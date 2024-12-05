Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International investigation concludes Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s research has found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, the organization said in a landmark new report published today.   The report, ‘You Feel Like You Are Subhuman’: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza, documents how, during its military offensive […] The post Amnesty International investigation concludes Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
